Head teacher tied to pole, assaulted over land dispute | Miscellaneous News

The police on Monday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in assaulting a headmaster of a school by tying him to a pole over a land dispute in the Dastidar Bazar area under Satkania upazila in Chattogram.

ছবি : সংগৃহীত

The police on Monday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in assaulting a headmaster of a school by tying him to a pole over a land dispute in the Dastidar Bazar area under Satkania upazila in Chattogram.

The arrestees are Abdul Hannan and Abu Bakkar of the Keochia area under Satkania upazila. Hannan is a staff at the Senior Assistant Judge’s Court in Satkania, the police said.

The victim, Abdur Rahman, the headmaster of Kadukhola High School under Sadar upazila in Bandarban, was tied to a pole of a shop and beaten on June 27.

The video footage of the torture was circulated on social media on the following day.

He said that they were trying to arrest other accused in the case.

source : newage