Heatwave may continue across Bangladesh for 2 more days | Miscellaneous News

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday recorded this year’s highest temperature in Chuadanga at 41.2C, while Dhaka also was roasted in 39.2C, its hottest day in the current year, amid an ongoing heatwave scorching the whole country.

In a warning issued on the day, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that the mild to moderate heatwave sweeping the country since Thursday was likely to persist and could turn severe in some areas from 2:00pm Friday for the next 72 hours.

‘The temperature may rise on Saturday across the country, including Dhaka,’ Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist at the BMD, told New Age on Friday.

He said that April is typically the hottest month in the country, with an average temperature of 33.2C, while May ranks second, averaging 32.9C.

‘So, such temperatures are not unusual in this month,’ he added.

A mild heatwave occurs when temperatures are between 36C and 37.9C, a moderate heatwave ranges from 38C to 39.9C, temperatures between 40C and 41.9C are considered severe, and anything above 42C is classified as very severe, according to the meteorologist.

According to the department’s forecast starting from 6:00pm on Friday, a trough of low was lying over West Bengal to the north Bay of Bengal across the south-western part of Bangladesh.

It said that the ongoing heatwave turned severe in Rajshahi and Chuadanga districts on Friday, while it was mild to moderate as it swept over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, the rest parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Kurigram and Moulvibazar.

The forecast said that day temperatures were likely to remain nearly unchanged, while night temperatures might see slight rise over the country and the prevailing heatwave was likely to continue today.

The ongoing heatwave may abate from some places from tomorrow, the forecast adds.