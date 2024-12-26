High-powered committee to probe Secretariat fire incident: Home adviser

"Fire service was informed at 1:52am, they started work at 1:54am. The fire was completely brought under control by 8:05am. One of our firefighters was martyred during the fire incident," he said.

Home Ministry Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today announced that a high-powered committee will be formed to investigate the fire incident at the Secretariat.

"The cabinet secretary and home secretary have already been instructed (in this regard)," the adviser said while providing reporters updates on the fire incident at the Secretariat.

The adviser said that the fire broke out on the sixth floor.

About the death of an on-duty firefighter during the incident, the adviser said, "He was coming towards the Secretariat with a pipe in hand. At that time, a truck hit him and injured him. He later died. Two or three others were also injured with him, but they all are doing well," he said.

Asked whether it was a conspiracy or an act of sabotage, Jahangir replied, "We can't say that before investigation. We will be able to tell it after the investigation."

Responding to a question about the number of members in the investigation committee, he said, "The investigation committee can be five members, it can be seven, it can be nine members, it can be 11 members. It cannot be said at the moment. Will be informed later."

As for the source of the fire, he said it could only be ascertained after the investigation. "The fire broke out on the sixth floor. It went up, it didn't come down," the adviser added.

Earlier, the fire service and civil defence received information about the fire at around 1:52am. As the intensity of the fire increased within minutes, 19 units were dispatched to the spot and worked to control the blaze.

Source: the daily star