Holy Ashura to be observed on July 6 | Miscellaneous News

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at Islamic Foundation conference room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here this evening.

প্রতীকী ছবি

The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the Battle of Karbala, will be observed in the country on July 06 as the moon of the month of Muharram was sighted in the sky today.

So, the month of Muharram of 1447 Hijri starts tomorrow. Therefore, the holy Ashura will be observed on July 06, according to an Islamic Foundation press release issued here today.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at Islamic Foundation conference room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here this evening.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr A F M Khalid Hossain chaired the meeting.

Source: BSS