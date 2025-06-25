HSC and Equivalent Examinations begin tomorrow amidst Corona and Dengue threat | Exams News

In this perspective, teachers and officials of board concerned expect to be able to smoothly conduct the examination.

HSC and equivalent examinations are going to start from tomorrow Thursday which will be attended by 12 lac 51 thousand 111 examinees.

The government has imposed health directions to be followed by all concerned in response to quickly spreading of Corona Virus and Dengue Fever.

Along with it, more than one dozen of steps have been taken to check the question leakage. Serious change and transfer and also cancelling exam venues have already been done to prevent coping in the examination.

Inter Education Board has informed that theoretical examination begins from 26 June which will continue till 10 August and practical examination will be held from 11 to 21 August. It has become possible to hold the examination because of taking several steps by the government. even though there arose various types of problems and health risk issues

Professor Dr. Khandaker Ehsanul Kabir, the Coordinator of Inter Education Boards and the Chairman of Dhaka Education Board says, “this year’s exam is much more challenging than the previous ones. We have to conduct the exam in the midst of breaking out Cornona and Dengue Fever. This is why, several directions centering the issue of corona has been given and several teams will monitor whether the directions work or not.

Board officials inform that in presence of tag officer and police of the concerned police stations are asked to count the right set and number of question papers to prevent copying and leakage of questions.

Unused questions’ set must not be allowed to open in any circumstances rather sent to the education board concerned without any touch. When the exam is over, answer scripts must be submitted to the Controllers of Examinations with police escort.