HSC candidates to be allowed entry from 8:30am | Exams News

Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Controller Professor S M Kamal Uddin Hayder has said that HSC candidates will be permitted to enter their respective examination center premises from 8:30 am, aiming to reduce public inconvenience.

“The center in-charges have been specially requested to make arrangements for only examinees to enter the center premises from 8:30am in order to ease traffic congestion and public suffering around the HSC exam centers,” he said, according to a notification issued by the Education Board today.

The notification further clarified that existing guidelines regarding entry into examination halls will remain unchanged. The directive applies to all centres under the Dhaka Education Board.

It also confirmed that the relevant authorities have been duly informed.