HSC exams begin amid rising Covid, dengue concerns | Exams News

Students from a total of 9,314 educational institutions are taking part in the exams this year.

ফাইল ছবি

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 began across the country this morning amid growing concerns over rising Covid-19 and dengue infections.

The exams began at 10:00 am with Bangla First Paper for general education boards and Quran Mazid for madrasa board students.

This year a total of 12,51,111 students are participating under 11 education boards, including 618,015 male and 633,096 female candidates.

The exams are being held at 2,797 centers across the country, while 293 candidates are sitting for the exams from eight centers abroad.

Students from a total of 9,314 educational institutions are taking part in the exams this year.

The written exams under general education boards will continue until August 10, while the madrasha board will conclude on August 12. Practical exams under general boards are scheduled from August 11 to 24, and madrasa board practical exams will be held between August 13 and 21.

For the Technical Education Board, theoretical exams will end on July 17, with practical tests scheduled from July 18 to 24.

To ensure a smooth and safe examination environment, the Ministry of Education has ordered all coaching centers across the country to remain closed until August 15.

With a noticeable surge in Covid-19 and dengue infections in recent weeks, authorities have introduced special health guidelines to curb the risk of outbreaks during the exams.

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, in a circular issued on June 16, made mask-wearing mandatory for all candidates, guardians, and officials entering the exam centers. Hand sanitizers must be available at entrances, and the areas surrounding exam centers are to be kept clean to prevent mosquito breeding.

The directive also instructed that mosquito repellents be sprayed inside the centers before exams commence, and seating arrangements be made following health and safety protocols.

Each exam center is required to have a fully functional medical team and maintain regular contact with local Civil Surgeons or Upazila Health and Family Planning Officers.

Local administrations have been asked to run awareness campaigns to ensure compliance with health guidelines and to discourage crowds of guardians near exam venues.