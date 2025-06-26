HSC exams being held smoothly: Education Adviser | Exams News

Adequate measures have been taken to prevent both COVID-19 and dengue, leaving no room for fear among examinees.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are being held smoothly across the country under a safe and secure environment, said Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Bhabanitech Government College exam centre in the capital, he said all candidates were wearing masks and maintaining safe distancing during the exams.

Adequate measures have been taken to prevent both COVID-19 and dengue, leaving no room for fear among examinees.

About the question paper leak issue, he said, “There is always a risk, but we remain vigilant as we were during the SSC exams. We hope no dishonest group gets the chance to leak questions. Action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours.”

When asked about flood-related disruptions, the adviser said, “We have contingency plans. If any exam centre is found unsuitable due to the environment, necessary steps will be taken in accordance with the rules.”

He also assured that the standard of the question papers has been properly maintained.

According to the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, a total of 1,251,111 candidates are participating under 11 education boards this year.

The exams are being held at 2,797 centres. The first day’s exams started at 10 am and concluded at 1 pm.

Source: UNB