HSIA tightens security, enforces additional measures | Miscellaneous News

Authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) have enforced additional security measures to strengthen vigilance and ensure the safety of passengers and aviation operations at the country’s busiest airport.

The new measures included intensified attention during baggage screening for all VIP and VVIP passengers and mandatory manual checking for high-risk baggage after scanning through metal detectors and X-ray machines, according to a HSIA authority’s note disseminated to media tonight.

All AVSEC members are being provided with regular awareness briefings and clear instructions to maintain operational readiness, said the note.

The CCTV monitoring team has also been issued special directives and procedures have been strengthened to ensure prior approval and record-keeping for all firearms carried during entry into the airport premises.

source : BSS