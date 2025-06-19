HSTU changes names of seven buildings | University News

The university authorities issued a notification to this end, which was posted on the university website.The university's acting registrar Professor Dr M. Jahangir Kabir signed the notification on Wednesday night.

Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU) authorities have changed the names of seven buildings, including its academic building.

The university's acting registrar Professor Dr M. Jahangir Kabir signed the notification on Wednesday night.

The name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of the university has been replaced by 'Bijoy 24 Hall', while Tajuddin Ahmed Hall was renamed as 'Shaheed Abrar Fahad Hall, Sheikh Russell Hall as 'Shaheed Noor Hossain Hall, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall as 'Begum Rokeya Hall', Ivy Rahman Hall as 'Nawab Faizunnesa Hall', Dr M Wazed Miah Bhaban as 'National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Bhaban' and Sheikh Sayera Khatun Hall as Begum Khaleda Zia Hall (proposed).

According to the notification, the university administration accepted proposals for new names of the university buildings from students through a Google form regarding the change of the controversial names.

source : BSS