Human chain calls for swift provision of assistance to families of July uprising ma*rtyrs

A human chain has called for the swift provision of assistance to the families of those martyred in the July uprising.

Speaking at the human chain organized in front of the National Press Club today, aimed at securing the demands of the injured and families of the martyred front-liners of the July uprising, Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Associate Professor of the English Department at Jagannath University, emphasized the urgency of support for the victims.

"During the Liberation War, countless people fought for the country’s independence. However, one family tried to monopolize the fruits of that struggle, but the people did not allow it. After the July Revolution, many claimed to be the vanguard of the movement, but the truth is, no one was the vanguard. The July uprising did not happen in a single day.

Therefore, those who claim that the movement happened because of them have no right to make such statements. The movement was led by students, teachers, workers, and ordinary people who stood against the brutalities of the administration," he said.

He further stressed the need for immediate assistance to the families of those killed in the uprising and quick medical care for the injured. "Every murder during the July uprising has clear evidence. We urge the interim government to complete the judicial process as soon as possible. Identifying those who died in the movement is not difficult, yet you are not doing it. You are not even taking care of the wounded who are suffering in hospitals. You have forgotten that it is because of the sacrifices of these people that you are in power today."

"The time has come to steer the country in the right direction. This requires proper policies and providing comfort to the people. If you fail to provide relief to the people, they will block your smooth path. Therefore, hold elections as soon as possible to establish the people's rights," he said.

Source: UNB