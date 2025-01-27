I believe I will get justice from court: Pori Moni

When asked about the case she had previously filed, she said, "I filed a case, and exactly two and a half years later, he [Nasir] filed a counter-case. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued against me yesterday."

Actress Pori Moni today said that she had faith she would get justice from the court.

"From the very beginning, I have always respected the law. I had faith in the law, I respected it, and I still do," she told the journalist on the premises of Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka soon after getting bail in the case filed by Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud, bringing allegations against her of assault, vandalism, attempted murder and issuing threats.

Pori Moni further said, "I want to hold on to this belief till the end. I believe I will get justice."

When asked about the case she had previously filed, she said, "I filed a case, and exactly two and a half years later, he [Nasir] filed a counter-case. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued against me yesterday."

She added, "The case against me was filed after two and a half years just to suppress me, nothing else. This case is under trial, and I believe I will receive fair justice."

Pori Moni also stated, "I do not want to be disappointed; I want the truth to prevail in the end."

When asked about her Facebook status, Pori Moni declined to comment on the matter.

Source: The Daily Star