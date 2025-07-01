ICT-1 adjourns indictment hearing in case against Hasina, 2 others till July 7 | Miscellaneous News

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today adjourned till July 7 the hearing on charge framing in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others over their role in monstrous crimes committed during the July-August Mass Uprising.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today adjourned till July 7 the hearing on charge framing in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others over their role in monstrous crimes committed during the July-August Mass Uprising.

The other two accused in the case are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The three-member ICT-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order, allowing a time plea of Advocate Amir Hossain, state-appointed defence counsel for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The defence counsel said he was appointed on June 25 and was unwell for four-five days afterwards, and could not study the case documents that well. Initially, the advocate verbally pleaded for 15 days and later begged for seven days at least.

Advocate Zayed Bin-Amjad, counsel for former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, however, refrained from arguing at this stage of the hearing.

Earlier in the day, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam read out all the five charges pressed against the high profile trio and pleaded to frame charges against them.

The ICT-1 on June 17 published notice on two national dailies, asking Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender on June 24.

As the two accused opted not to appear before the court in spite of court's notice, the tribunal on June 24 had set today to hold hearing on charge framing.

The three-member ICT-1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder on June 16 ordered the authorities concerned to publish notices on two national dailies, one in Bangla and another in English, asking the two fugitives to give up before the court.

Earlier, the ICT-1 on June 1 took the formal charge, filed by the prosecution in the case, into cognizance and had set June 16 for passing further order in this connection.

In line with that order, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam on June 16 said, of the three accused, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal are yet to be arrested and police learned from different sources that they are in India right now.

The ICT chief prosecutor then pleaded for further direction from the tribunal in this connection. The tribunal after that asked authorities concerned to publish notices in two widely circulated national dailies, asking the two fugitive accused to appear before it within seven days.

The court had also set June 24 for passing further order in this connection.

The prosecution in the formal charge brought five charges against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The investigation agency of the ICT on May 12 filed its probe report in the crimes against humanity and mass killing case.

source : BSS