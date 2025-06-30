ICT-2 issues arrest warrant against 26 in Abu Sayed killing case | interim government News

The three-member panel of ICT-2, led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, passed the order after taking the formal charge, submitted by the prosecution, into cognizance.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 today issued arrest warrants against 26 accused, including former vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University (BRU) Prof Dr Md Hasibur Rashid, in a crimes against humanity case lodged over the killing of Abu Sayed during the July-August Mass Uprising.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till July 10.

Earlier in the morning, the prosecution team, led by Senior Prosecutor Mizanul Islam, filed the formal charge against 30 accused at the office of the ICT registrar. The prosecution later informed the ICT-2 about the matter.

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal filed its probe report on June 24 in the case lodged over the killing of Abu Sayed during the July Mass Uprising, bringing charges against 30 people, including former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

"We are scrutinizing the report and hope to submit the formal charge in the case next Sunday at ICT-2," Senior Prosecutor Mizanul Islam said on June 26.

However, the prosecution could not submit the formal charge on June 29 as Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam was occupied with other work.

The first tribunal on June 15 had granted the prosecution one month to submit the investigation report in the case.

It also allowed the investigation agency to interrogate four accused, former sub-inspector of police Amir Hossain and former constable Sujan Chandra Roy on June 18, and former BRU proctor Shariful Islam and Imran Chowdhury Akash, general secretary of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) university unit, on June 19.

The tribunal on April 9 shown the four arrested in the case.

The family members of martyr Abu Sayed filed a complaint on January 13 against 25 people over his killing.

source : BSS