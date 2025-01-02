Ict seeks list of khulna magistrates during july august protests

Khulna District Magistrate Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed receiving an official letter from the International Crimes Tribunal. He said that the matter is currently under process to reach a final decision.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sought a list of magistrates who were in charge in Khulna during the mass protests by students and the public in July-August.

Following the imposition of curfew on July 20, magistrates worked alongside Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the army. The tribunal has urged authorities to submit detailed reports on the actions and directives issued by these magistrates. Last week, the tribunal sent an official letter to the Khulna deputy commissioner seeking the list.

According to sources at the DC office a report will soon be sent to the tribunal after reviewing the request.

Khulna District Magistrate Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed receiving an official letter from the International Crimes Tribunal. He said that the matter is currently under process to reach a final decision.

The anti-quota protests began on June 5 and later escalated into a mass uprising. Initially, the deputy commissioner did not give much attention to the movement. However, after a High Court ruling, students took to the streets, and police intervention began.

The tribunal’s letter specifically highlighted events following the curfew imposed on July 19, including police activities, alleged abuse, threats from political groups like Jubo League and the now-banned Chhatra League, and clashes between protesters and law enforcement. It has called for detailed accounts of the deputy commissioner’s role during this period.

During the protests, Khondkar Yasir Arefin served as the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Khulna. On the first day of the curfew, he issued seven directives, including safeguarding public lives and property, protecting government assets, and maintaining peace and order by deploying magistrates in nine sub-districts.

According to district records, the magistrates in charge in Khulna metropolitan and surrounding areas from July 19 to August 5 included Navid Sarwar, Rubayet Ahmed, Md. Muntasir Hasan Khan, Md. Anwar Sadat, Jubayer Jahangir (Dacope), Iftekharul Islam Shamim (Paikgachha), Asadur Rahman (Batiaghata), Papia Sultana (Phultala), Arafat Hossain (Dumuria), Sumaiya Sultana Annie (Terokhada), BM Tariq Uz Zaman (Koyra), Khan Masum Billah (Digholia), and Kohinur Zaman (Rupsha). Many of these magistrates have since been transferred to other locations.

Sources added that two days before the curfew, the then district magistrate informed the relevant ministry that there was no significant damage in Khulna. He also requested increased police deployment in key areas such as Shibbari, Sat Rasta, Zero Point, Gallamari, Khulna University premises, and major roads.

On August 4, the district magistrate requested the Khulna sector commander of BGB to deploy forces to maintain public safety and order. On the same day, an appeal was made to the principal staff officer for deploying the armed forces in the area.

