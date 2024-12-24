No place in BNP for those involved in massacre: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul observed that the initiative to distribute warm cloths in cold prone areas is yet to be seen by the local administration.

There is no place in the BNP for those who were involved in massacre, corruption and terror activity, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

He made the comment at the Thakurgaon Public Library during a blanket distribution programme.

When asked about rooting out autocracy, corruption, and fascism, Mirza Fakhrul replied, "The only way to overcome from corruption and fascism is by establishing people's rule. In other words, we have no alternative idea but to govern the country through a parliament elected by the people to come out from it.

Mirza Fakhrul observed that the initiative to distribute warm cloths in cold prone areas is yet to be seen by the local administration.

A total of six hundred blankets were distributed among distressed people in the Thakurgaon municipality this morning via the municipal unit BNP in the presence of the local leaders.

source: daily star