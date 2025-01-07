Tremor jolts Dhaka, other parts of country

The tremor, measuring 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck the epicenter at 7.05am Bangladesh Standard Time (BST) and the epicenter was around 618 kilometers north-west from (BMD)'s seismic center at Agargaon in the capital, it said.

An earthquake was felt in the capital and different parts of the country this morning as the epicenter of the tremor was Xizang province in China, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) here today.

The tremor, measuring 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck the epicenter at 7.05am Bangladesh Standard Time (BST) and the epicenter was around 618 kilometers north-west from (BMD)'s seismic center at Agargaon in the capital, it said.

However, no damages or casualties were reported in the country due to the earthquake.

source: bss