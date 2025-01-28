HC rules over staying appointment of 2 teachers at DU

Confirming the matter to BSS, advocate Arifur Rahman Arif said the DU authorities published a circular for appointing four lecturers at the Department of Arabic in 2016.

The High Court (HC) today issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why the decision of Dhaka University (DU) to stay the appointment of two teachers at Department of Arabic, shall not be declared illegal.

A High Court division bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi passed the order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

"Writ petitioners Mohammad Salman and Md Zunaid applied for the posts following the due process. The DU selection board took their viva voce on December 22, 2016, and recommended their names for final nomination. But as they were former students of Tamirul Millat Kamil Madrasah, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) cadres opposed their appointment process and brought out rallies against it," he said.

The lawyer said the syndicate board after that stayed the recommendations of the selection board and the appointment process of the petitioners, violating article 23 (2) of the Dhaka University Ordinance, 1973.

"Even the DU administration didn't help or give any information in this regard when the petitioners queried about this. They were subjected to harassments over this," the lawyer added.

Source: BSS