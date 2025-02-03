Lobbying intensifies as govt prepares for 'Special Cadre' promotions | Miscellaneous News

The Superior Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Public Administration has already commenced the evaluation of service records and other relevant factors of the officials under consideration.

Government officials seeking promotion to the ranks of deputy, joint and additional secretary have intensified lobbying efforts as the government prepares to initiate the grade upgradation process by the third week of next month.

The promotions will first be granted for the position of joint secretary, followed by deputy and additional secretaries.

Joint Secretary Promotions Underway

Officials from the 24th batch have been reviewed for promotion to joint secretary, with a shortlist of 575 candidates prepared.

Of these, more than 200 are expected to be promoted.

Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid, who heads the SSB, has presided over multiple meetings to assess candidates based on their service records, performance in promotion exams, disciplinary history, and corruption allegations.

Following a thorough review, the required number of officials will be promoted.

At the start of this year, the Ministry of Public Administration requested all secretaries to submit lists of senior secretaries eligible for promotion to deputy secretary.

Deputy Secretary Appointments

The 30th batch, consisting of 277 officials who joined in 2012, has been considered for promotion to deputy secretary.

A total of 319 officials from this batch have been deemed fit for the post, with necessary records being analysed for their professional advancement.

Historically, 336 officials joined the administration cadre on 2 July 2005, and 318 of them have received promotions to deputy secretary over the past two decades.

In addition, 574 officials, including 19 from the now-dissolved economic cadre of the 24th batch, are being considered for promotion from deputy secretary to joint secretary.

Additional Secretary Promotions

The 20th batch has been selected for promotion to additional secretary, with 212 joint secretaries, including those from the administration and other cadres, likely to be elevated.

According to ministry data, the current administration structure includes:

453 additional secretaries against 212 sanctioned posts

862 joint secretaries against 502 sanctioned posts

1,598 deputy secretaries, including supernumerary positions, against 1,420 sanctioned posts

Besides, deputy secretaries from the 13th to 22nd batches in the remaining 25 cadres, excluding the administration cadre, will also be promoted to joint secretary by mid-February.

Upcoming Promotions for the 25th Batch

Md Obaidur Rahman, Additional Secretary to the Appointment, Promotion and Deputation Wing of the ministry, said, “We are currently working on the promotions of the deputy secretaries from the 25th batch. If everything proceeds as planned, they will receive their promotions by the third week of February. Additionally, some deputy secretaries from the 22nd batch who were previously deprived may also be promoted alongside the 25th batch.”

He confirmed that efforts are being made to facilitate the promotion of officials from the 24th regular batch, ensuring they progress along with their peers.

The forthcoming promotions are expected to streamline administrative efficiency and address longstanding grievances among cadre officials awaiting career advancements.