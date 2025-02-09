Prof. Dr. Taiabur Made DU Social Sciences Faculty Dean | University News

His research interests are in the broader areas of Public Policy and Governance, Comparative Politics, and Development Studies. He has traveled extensively and presented papers at many international seminars and conferences.

Professor Dr. Tyebur Rahman of Dhaka University (DU) Development Studies Department has been appointed as Acting Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan appointed him on Tuesday on February 4 as per section 17(2) of the Dhaka University Order, 1973.

Dr. Taiabur Rahman was the former Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB). He had been the Chair of the Department of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka from 2006 to 2009. He served as Associate Professor and Chair of Public Administration at the Kazakhstan Institute of Economics, Management and Strategic Research (KIMEP University) from January 2011 to June 2014. Previously, he taught at the University of Rajshahi from 1998 to 2004. He served as an adjunct professor at North South University, BRAC University, East West University and Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). He started his career as a Deputy Manager at Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Dhaka in 1995 and served the same for three years. He earned his PhD. in Public Policy and Governance from the City University of Hong Kong. He received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Public Administration from the University of Dhaka and obtained his MPhil degree in Public Administration from the University of Bergen, Norway.

He has published extensively in national and international referred journals and contributed chapters to numerous books. He is the author of 'Parliamentary Control and Government Accountability in South Asia: A Comparative Analysis of Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka' (London, Canada, and USA: Routledge, 2008, 2012). He is a reviewer of article submissions to a good number of international journals and manuscripts submissions to reputed international Publishing Houses such as Routledge, Sage, and Springer.

His research interests are in the broader areas of Public Policy and Governance, Comparative Politics, and Development Studies. He has traveled extensively and presented papers at many international seminars and conferences. A prolific author, resource person, and development researcher/practitioner Dr. Rahman has rendered extensive consultancy services (including program evaluation and survey) to a host of national and international organizations. It is worth mentioning that he had been the Research Director of Unnayan Shamannay (a reputed think tank in Dhaka) from September 2009 to December 2010. Moreover, he is an expert in the realm of international accreditation for tertiary educational institutions.