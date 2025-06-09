Ex-president Abdul Hamid returns home from Thailand | Miscellaneous News

According to airport sources, Abdul Hamid was brought down from the aircraft in a wheelchair and taken to the immigration counter at 1:45am.

He arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 1:30am on Monday on a Thai Airways flight, Group Captain SM Ragib Samad, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, told the media.

According to airport sources, Abdul Hamid was brought down from the aircraft in a wheelchair and taken to the immigration counter at 1:45am.

He left the airport for home around 3:00am.

The former president flew to Bangkok for medical treatment on a Thai Airways flight on May 8, triggering debates on the social media over how he, an accused in a July uprising-related case, managed to leave the country.

Two police officers were withdrawn and two others suspended for negligence in duty over his departure from the country.

The officials withdrawn are Hasan Chowdhury, special superintendent of Kishoreganj police, and Tahsin Arif, additional superintendent of police of the Special Branch's immigration wing.

Those suspended are Sub-Inspector Azharul Islam of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station, also the investigating officer in the case against Hamid, and trainee Sub-Inspector Md Soleiman of the Special Branch.

A former Awami League lawmaker, Abdul Hamid is accused in a case filed with Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station, alongside ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in connection with an attack on a procession during the July uprising.