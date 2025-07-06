IER Holds Certificate Awarding Ceremony for ACRM 27th Batch at DU | University News

University of Dhaka, hosted the Certificate Awarding Ceremony for the 27th Batch of the Advanced Course on Research Methodology (ACRM) on Saturday evening at the Martyr Dr. Sadat Ali Conference Room. The event, commencing at 7:30 PM, celebrated the academic achievement and research preparedness of participants who completed the prestigious training program.

The Institute of Education and Research (IER), University of Dhaka, hosted the Certificate Awarding Ceremony for the 27th Batch of the Advanced Course on Research Methodology (ACRM) on Saturday evening at the Martyr Dr. Sadat Ali Conference Room. The event, commencing at 7:30 PM, celebrated the academic achievement and research preparedness of participants who completed the prestigious training program.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, faculty members, and researchers. Professor M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, PhD, Treasurer of the University of Dhaka, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Acting Director of IER, Professor Hosne Ara Begum, joined as the special guest, while Senior Professor Dr. Mohammad Ali Zinnah served as the guest of honor. The program was chaired by Professor Dr. Mohammad Moninoor Roshid, Course Coordinator of ACRM.

Chief guest Professor Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury acknowledged the financial constraints faced by public universities but reaffirmed Dhaka University's commitment to knowledge advancement. He stressed the importance of research in the age of artificial intelligence and called for greater budget allocation for research initiatives to ensure the university's global competitiveness.

Special guest Professor Hosne Ara Begum and guest of honor Dr. Mohammad Ali Zinnah also addressed the gathering, highlighting the impact of ACRM on building research capabilities in education.

The program was skillfully anchored by Professor Dr. Tamanna Sultana, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Associate Professor Saira Hossain. The event concluded with a group photo session, certificate distribution, and a dinner, creating a warm and collegial atmosphere among participants and guests.

The ceremony stood as a testament to IER’s sustained efforts in promoting research excellence and nurturing future scholars in the field of education.