Imamul Kabir Shanto death anniv today | Miscellaneous News

The fifth anniversary of death of freedom fighter Md Imamul Kabir Shanto, a visionary entrepreneur and pioneer in creative and vocational education in the country, will be observed today.To commemorate his legacy, a series of philanthropic and religious events took place, including donation of medical supplies to hospitals, brain tumour treatment for children open-heart surgery for very minor babies, free eye care services, inauguration of a new cemetery beside the Imamul Kabir Jame Masjid in Sinabaha, Gazipur, and floral tributes at his grave, said a press release on Thursday.
In addition, a two-day Qur’an recitation, memorial publication, discussion event, food distribution among the underprivileged and special milad mahfil were held by the institutions he founded.
He passed away at the age of 66 on May 30, 2020, and was laid to rest with state honour at Banani Graveyard in Dhaka.Born at Nakhalpara in Dhaka on February 11, 1954, Imamul Kabir Shanto, founding chairman of Shanto-Mariam Foundation, Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology and Sundarban Courier Service (Pvt) Ltd, joined the War of Independence at the age of 17.
In the post-war era, recognising the nation’s pressing need for employment and education, he dedicated himself to building institutions that promoted job-oriented and creative learning.Among his many contributions, are the establishment of Shanto-Mariam Academy and Institute of Creative Technology, Shanto-Mariam School of Creative Technology, the national daily Ajker Prottasha, and Shantonibash, a rehabilitation centre for children and the elderly people.