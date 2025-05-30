Imamul Kabir Shanto death anniv today | Miscellaneous News

commemorate his legacy, a series of philanthropic and religious events took place, including donation of medical supplies to hospitals, brain tumour treatment for children open-heart surgery for very minor babies, free eye care services, inauguration of a new cemetery beside the Imamul Kabir Jame Masjid in Sinabaha, Gazipur, and floral tributes at his grave, said a press release on Thursday.

The fifth anniversary of death of freedom fighter Md Imamul Kabir Shanto, a visionary entrepreneur and pioneer in creative and vocational education in the country, will be observed today.

In addition, a two-day Qur’an recitation, memorial publication, discussion event, food distribution among the underprivileged and special milad mahfil were held by the institutions he founded.

He passed away at the age of 66 on May 30, 2020, and was laid to rest with state honour at Banani Graveyard in Dhaka.

In the post-war era, recognising the nation’s pressing need for employment and education, he dedicated himself to building institutions that promoted job-oriented and creative learning.