India Today published report based on false information: ISPR | Miscellaneous News

The article titled ‘Bangladesh Army Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Possibility of Coup Against Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus’ published on Tuesday (25 March), is a glaring example of journalistic malpractice and the decline of a once-reputed news outlet into a purveyor of disinformation, said ISPR.

It has come to the attention of the Bangladesh Army that India Today has once again published a report based on false and fabricated information regarding a routine meeting held by the Bangladesh Army.

The ISPR added that this report, which lacks credible sources or any verifiable evidence, seems to be yet another attempt to spread baseless rumors about the Bangladesh Army. The information presented in the article is entirely unfounded, and the claims of an ‘impending coup’ are entirely deceitful. It is deeply troubling that India Today continues to publish sensationalist narratives without due diligence or a responsible commitment to journalistic integrity.

This is not the first time India Today has resorted to spreading false information about the Bangladesh Army. A similar pattern of misleading and factually incorrect story was exposed and debunked in a rejoinder we issued on March 11. The fact that such false narratives continue to be propagated is a concerning reflection of the editorial practices at India Today, which appear to have shifted from reporting facts to generating sensationalism at the cost of truth.

The Bangladesh Army remains steadfast in its commitment to the service of the nation and will continue to uphold the principles of democracy and peace. We call on all media outlets, including India Today, to engage in responsible journalism and refrain from publishing unfounded and harmful claims that only serve to create unnecessary divisions and mistrust between people of these two great nations, said the ISPR.