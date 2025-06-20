Indian policymakers conspiring to rehabilitate Awami League: Rizvi | Politics News

“They (Indian policymakers) cannot accept Sheikh Hasina’s downfall. After the meeting between Dr Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman in London, the neighbouring country began plotting targeted conspiracies,” Rizvi said while speaking to journalists in Pabna’s Chatmohar upazila.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on Friday accused Indian policymakers of conspiring to ‘rehabilitate’ the fallen Awami League, which he termed a ‘fascist’ party.

He was visiting veteran BNP leader Abu Taher Pramanik alias Taher Thakur, who has been suffering from illness and leading a life of hardship.

Rizvi, under the banner of the BNP family and on behalf of acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, also provided financial assistance for Taher’s treatment.

The BNP leader said the people of the country have started walking the path of democracy, but the journey is far from over. “The conspiracies are not over. Even now, many grassroots and national-level BNP activists remain missing. Many are still being harassed with false cases and arrests.”

He added, “The fascist era was horrifying. Today we can speak freely. But from the moment Dr Yunus and Tarique met, the neighbouring country resumed its conspiracies.”

Rizvi alleged that the Awami League regime looted public wealth for 16 years and laundered it to countries like Canada and Malaysia.

“Sheikh Hasina ran smear campaigns through media control, but 180 million people cannot be silenced. Only the people will decide who governs this country,” he said.

Regarding the next general election, Rizvi said, “It will be free and fair and held at an appropriate time based on demands from various political parties. This election will reflect the will of the people.”

SOURCE : UNB