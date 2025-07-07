Inflation declines speedily due to govt’s prudent policies | interim government News

He wrote that, according to data for June 2025, the general point-to-point inflation rate stood at 8.48 percent, which is 2 points lower than August 2024 when the general point to point inflation rate was 10.49 percent.

Shafiqul Alam. Photo : Collected

Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, today said that the inflation rate in Bangladesh has been declining speedily thanks to the prudent policies and strategies of the interim government.

He also expressed his optimism that inflation would come down further in the coming months.

Shafiqul shared this information through a post on his verified Facebook page today.

In his post, Shafiqul Alam stated that inflation is declining swiftly as a result of the interim government’s well thought out policy measures and strategies.

He wrote that, according to data for June 2025, the general point-to-point inflation rate stood at 8.48 percent, which is 2 points lower than August 2024 when the general point to point inflation rate was 10.49 percent.

He cited food inflation has dropped significantly to 7.39 percent, marking the lowest level in two years.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary further noted that non-food inflation rate has also started to decline and is expected to decline more rapidly in the near future.

According to the data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today, the general point-to-point inflation rate in Bangladesh eased further in June, 2025 as it reached 8.48 percent down from 9.05 percent in May, 2025.

The BBS data showed that the decline was mainly driven by downtrend in both food and in non-food inflation.

Talking to , former Lead Economist of the World Bank Dhaka Office, Dr Zahid Hussain said that the general point to point inflation in June last has declined year on year driven by downtrend in both food and non-food inflation rate.

“Both the food and non-food inflation rate have declined also at the urban and rural level,” he said.

The renowned economist said that the food inflation has witnessed a significant downtrend last month compared to the noon-food inflation rate.

Dr Zahid Hussain attributed three main reasons for such declining trend in both the food and non-food inflation rate which are the persisting favourable environment and nature following the flooding in August-September last year, stable exchange rate and the prudent monetary policy by the central bank which helped to contain the non-food inflation rate.

He said that the food grains production over the last few months including Boro was good while the production of seasonal fruits like mangoes, jackfruits and litchi was also better much to the relief of the consumers.

He cited that the since April this year, the general point to point inflation rate has been declining continuously while it came down below 9 percent in June after a long time.

Dr Zahid, however, said there is nothing to be complacent for the government as the inflation in June over previous month still witnessed a rise of 0.57 percent.

He said that if the interim government could maintain its strategy for the upcoming months, then it might be possible to lower further the inflation rate.

Answering to a question, he said that there is now no such external pressure on the inflationary trend as the fuel oil price has declined so as the US Dollar price alongside the downtrend in coal and gas price.

“Perhaps, there will be no such shock from the international market on inflation…if the implementation of the monetary policy goes well, if there is buoyant remittance inflow, if there is no problem in opening up of LCs, then we may move forward in attaining the targets,” he added.

In June 2025, the point-to-point food inflation declined significantly to 7.39 percent, the lowest over the last two years. The point-to-point food inflation in May, 2025 was 8.59 percent, the BBS data showed.

Meanwhile, the non-food inflation rate also showed a declining trend reaching 9.37 percent in June, 2025 down from 9.42 percent in May, 2025.

The point-to-point inflation rate declined in both the rural and urban areas last month.

Source: BSS