Injured uprising protesters threaten to march towards Secretariat | Miscellaneous News

The injured victims of the July mass uprising today threatened to march towards the Secretariat if the government representatives do not sit with them to talk over their demand for proper treatment, rehabilitation, and state recognition.

"The government must address our demands in writing by 4:00pm", they said.

The protesters have been demonstrating at the Shishu Mela intersection on Mirpur Road in the capital since 11:00am.

In the morning, the injured demonstrators took positions in front of several key locations, including the Revenue Building of Agargaon, the 250-bed TB Hospital, the National Institute of Ophthalmology, and the Pongu Hospital. No vehicles were allowed to pass through these areas except those carrying patients or ambulances. As a result, severe traffic congestion was reported in the surrounding areas.

By noon, the protesters had also blocked Mirpur Road, further intensifying the disruptions.

By 3:00pm, the injured protesters took position on Mirpur Road in front of Shishu Mela, bringing traffic to a complete standstill and causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians.

One of the demonstrators, Sabbir, said, "If no one comes and our demands are not met by 4:00pm, we will march to the Secretariat to press for our demands."

A protester named Kamrul Hasan, from Birulia, Savar, staged a symbolic protest by hanging a white-pink rope on the pedestrian bridge in front of Shishu Mela, Shyamoli.

Kamrul, who was injured in the July mass uprising and received treatment at CRP in Savar, displayed posters reading: "Either state recognition or suicide!"

"If we are not recognised, I will voluntarily die. And the state will be responsible for the death. We stood in front of bullets for this country, but the state machinery refuses to acknowledge our sacrifices."

He further lamented the lack of support, saying, "People like us have been sleeping on the streets all night. I haven't eaten anything for two days except water. Meanwhile, those in power have forgotten about us. They are busy with politics, while we continue to suffer."

Source: The Daily Star