Innovative knowledge will be welcomed in taking BRUR forward: VC | University News

Congratulating the students of the university who joined the campus radio activities as volunteers, the vice-chancellor said that the campus radio should reflect all the public opinions centered on the university.

Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali has said that innovative knowledge and ideas will always be welcomed in taking the university forward.

He made this statement today at a greeting and introduction session with students who joined the university's campus radio as volunteers as the chief guest in the virtual classroom of the university's academic building-2.

Congratulating the students of the university who joined the campus radio activities as volunteers, the vice-chancellor said that the campus radio should reflect all the public opinions centered on the university.

"Working with the campus radio as part of co-curricular activities will also enrich the communication skills of the students," he said.

Director of BRUR campus radio and associate professor of the department of geography and environmental sciences Dr Most Sifat Rumana presided over the event.

Director of the office of the student affairs of the university professor Dr Md Elias Pramanik and registrar Dr Md Harun-or Rashid attended the event as special guests.

Members of the BRUR campus radio board of directors and volunteer students were present at the greeting and introduction session.

Source: BSS