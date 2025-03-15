Inquilab Mancha postpones rally | Miscellaneous News

Earlier this morning, members of the organisation gathered at Central Shaheed Minar in the capital planning to participate in a mass procession to protest the ongoing incidents of rape and murder in the country.

Inquilab Mancha, a non-political cultural organisation comprising former and current students of Dhaka University (DU, has postponed their mass procession scheduled for Saturday ‘due to concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country’.

Earlier this morning, members of the organisation gathered at Central Shaheed Minar in the capital planning to participate in a mass procession to protest the ongoing incidents of rape and murder in the country.

However, due to concerns over the deteriorating law and order and overall security situation, the student group decided to postpone the planned mass procession.

Instead of marching to Shaheed Minar, they held a brief march from Shahbagh to Picture Market at Dhaka University and then returned to Shahbagh

They later announced a new course of action.

Inquilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi said, “We have announced the ‘Martyr’s Assembly’ at Shahbagh on April 25 demanding a ban on the Awami League and justice for the July, Pilkhana, and Shapla massacres. On that day, the parents of the martyrs of July and Shapla Chattar kilings will be present along with the children of the martyrs from Pilkhana.”

Source:UNB