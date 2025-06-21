International Biotechnology Conference ends at BRAC University | University News

Advancements in science through research and social progress must come about simultaneously, said Professor Dr. Md. Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A two-day International Biotechnology Conference 2025 (IBC 2025) concluded at BRAC University in Merul Badda, Dhaka today Saturday, 21 June), fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and highlighting emerging trends in biotechnology research and application.

In his keynote address, he emphasized on utilizing intelligence, resilience and a sense of purpose to deal with the nation’s emerging challenges and its dearth of research infrastructure.

Biology, technology and computational capacities are increasingly coming together in solving real world problems, said Professor Mahbubul Alam Majumdar, Dean of the School of Data and Sciences.

This conference is a part of BRAC University’s institutional strategy of research for impact and to enable genuine intellectual exchanges to replace brain drain, said Dr David Dowland, Registrar of BRAC University.

Organized under the Biotechnology Program of the Department of Mathematics and Natural Sciences under the School of Data and Sciences, the conference also focused on the transformative role of biotechnology in addressing today’s global challenges.

Over 1,000 leading scientists, researchers, academics, and students from Bangladesh and around the world engaged in dialogue during the event, encouraging knowledge sharing, and strengthening networks among academia, public health, industry, and education sectors.