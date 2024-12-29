International conference at brac university

The conference welcomed more than 600 participants from 53 Bangladeshi institutions and 10 international ones, featuring 15 engaging sessions and 11 thought-provoking panel discussions.

The 38th Annual International Conference of the Bangladesh Society of Microbiologists (BSM) was held at BRAC University.

The two-day event united scientists, researchers, academics, veterinarians, industry professionals, clinicians, and students from around the globe to explore advancements in microbiology and related disciplines, said a press release on Sunday.

The conference welcomed more than 600 participants from 53 Bangladeshi institutions and 10 international ones, featuring 15 engaging sessions and 11 thought-provoking panel discussions.

The conference began with an inaugural ceremony at BRAC University’s auditorium, with Professor M. Aminul Islam, as Special Assistant at the Ministry of Education, as the Chief Guest.

Distinguished speakers at the event included Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, and Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor, who addressed the audience as Special Guests. From BSM, Dr. Munirul Alam, Senior Scientist at icddr,b and President of BSM, along with Dr. M. Manjurul Karim, General Secretary of BSM, attended the inaugural ceremony. The closing remarks were provided by Nadia Sultana Deen, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at BRAC University.

The event began with a welcome address from Professor M. Mahboob Hossain, Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee and faculty member at BRAC University. Dr. M. Manjurul Karim, General Secretary of BSM, provided an overview of the organization's activities and the conference context.

Professor M. Aminul Islam, Special Assistant at the Ministry of Education, emphasized collaboration and innovation in microbiological research to tackle global health and environmental challenges. He also recognized BSM's role in advancing microbiological education and research in Bangladesh.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, thanked BSM for choosing the university as the venue, highlighting the conference's contribution to knowledge creation.

Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, emphasized the importance of collective effort in advancing knowledge and upholding ethical standards globally.

A key highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the Conferral of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Professor Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed, Fellow of the Bangladesh Academy of Science, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the field of microbiology.