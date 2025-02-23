International Student Conference and Research Fair ends at RU | University News

For the first time, Rajshahi University Research Society (RURS) hosted the fair that motivated students in scientific work besides building a research culture among university students.

A two-day International Student Conference and Research Fair held at Rajshahi University (RU) ended at its campus today presenting the latest research and results of researchers and research enthusiasts.

"Research for Achieving Sustainable Development" was the main theme of the conference where more than 500 researchers and 1,000 students, faculty members and academics participated.

RU Vice-chancellor Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib, Brac University Vice-chancellor Prof Syed Farhat Anwar, Varendra University Vice-chancellor Prof Khademul Islam Mollah, RU Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Mayeen Uddin and Prof Abdullah Al Mamun from the Department of Accounting at Australian Wollongong University addressed the closing ceremony of conference at RU senate building today.

In the two-day research fair, there was an exhibition featuring direct stalls from various higher education and research organizations besides offering participants a unique opportunity to learn about different research aspects in just two minutes.

After oral and poster presentations, the research papers were documented in the RURS Book of Abstracts.

Moreover, there are opportunities for selected papers to be published through the indexing partners associated with the event.

Source: BSS