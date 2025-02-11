Int'l multi-faith workshop begins at DU | University News

He stated, "We must work together, regardless of religion or caste, to strengthen mutual unity and eliminate social divisions."

A two-day international multi-faith workshop began today at the Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University, aiming to promote an inclusive society and foster religious harmony.

Dhaka University's Centre for Inter-religious and Intercultural Dialogue, the US-based Multi-Faith Neighbors Network (MFNN), and the Bangladesh Institute of Islamic Thought (BIIT) organized the event.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan as the chief guest.

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, in his speech, emphasized the importance of peace and harmony during the ongoing transitional period in the country.

He stated, "We must work together, regardless of religion or caste, to strengthen mutual unity and eliminate social divisions."

He also referred to the July Uprising as a key moment in the nation's history, underscoring the need to address inequalities for a better society.

The inaugural session was chaired by Professor Dr. Mohammad Ilias, convener of the workshop organizing committee and director of the Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue.

Special guests included Sukomal Barua, supernumerary professor at the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies; MFNN co-founder Dr. Bob Roberts Jr.; Chairman of the Islamic Society of North America Imam Mohammad Majid; eminent nuclear scientist Professor Dr. M. Shamsher Ali; IRF Secretariat President Nadine Mayenza; Senior Vice-President of the Institute of Global Engagement James Chen; BIIT Director General Professor Dr. M. Abdul Aziz; Bangladesh Catholic Church Archbishop Bijoy N. D. Cruz; and Ramakrishna Mission Management Committee member Swami Ambeshananda. Senior Advisor of Global Muslim Affairs Syed Muktadir delivered the welcome address.

Dhaka University teachers, researchers, students, and representatives from various religious groups and organizations are taking part in the event.

Source: BSS