IQAC must play an active role to accelerate accreditation process - KU VC | University News

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim has underscored the importance of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) taking an active role in fulfilling the criteria set by the Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) to ensure accreditation of the university's academic programs.

Presiding over the 13th IQAC meeting virtually on Friday evening from the administrative building's conference room, VC Professor Dr Rezaul Karim , also the president of the IQAC, was briefed on the progress of various activities undertaken by the cell.

He issued several directives to strengthen the quality assurance mechanisms and emphasized nominating discipline-based representatives to identify academic limitations and explore opportunities for advancement.

The meeting reviewed and approved the decisions taken during the 12th IQAC meeting.

Key discussion points included the participation of the IQAC Director and Additional Directors in different training programmes, outcomes of training sessions and workshops organized by IQAC, updates on accreditation processes, the proposed budget and expenditures, future action plans, and member suggestions.

The VC stressed the need for the cell to function in a timely and well-structured manner. It was also decided that IQAC would present quarterly plans and progress reports, alongside holding meetings on a regular basis.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Harunur Rashid Khan, Dean of the School of Science, Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Md Ashraful Alam, Dean of the School of Management and Business Administration Professor Dr Md Nur Alam, Dean of the School of Life Science Professor Dr Md Golam Hossain, Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir, Dean of the School of Social Science Professor Sheikh Sharafat Hossain, and Acting Dean of the School of Fine Arts Professor Dr Sheikh Sirajul Hakim were present at the meeting.