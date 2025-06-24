Iran FM says 'no agreement' as of now on ceasefire with Israel | Miscellaneous News

Iran FM says 'no agreement' as of now on ceasefire with Israel

Dainikshiksha Desk
Miscellaneous 24/06/2025 01:04 pmPublished:
- +
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that there was no ceasefire agreement with Israel as of now, but if it stopped its attacks then Tehran would also stop firing.

"As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," Araghchi posted on social media, shortly after the US president announced a deal would begin around 0400 GMT.

Araghchi added that if "the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."

source : BSS

