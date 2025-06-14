Iran strikes Israel in retaliation, 3 dead | Miscellaneous News

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said the Israeli strikes killed 78 people and wounded over 320.

In a major escalation, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel early Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

The attack came in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes that targeted critical components of Iran’s nuclear program and military infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of top scientists and generals.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said the Israeli strikes killed 78 people and wounded over 320.

Israel defended the strikes as a preemptive measure to prevent Iran from nearing nuclear weapons capability—despite assessments from the U.S. and experts that Tehran was not actively pursuing a bomb.

The developments have thrown upcoming nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran into uncertainty, just days ahead of their planned meeting in Oman.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli strikes and said continuing nuclear negotiations with the U.S. no longer made sense. Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Israel had crossed all red lines with what he called a “criminal act.” While he didn’t confirm cancellation of Sunday’s scheduled talks, he noted that Iran’s final decision remained unclear.

Jordan, which had temporarily closed its skies due to the conflict, announced it would reopen airspace to civilian flights Saturday morning. The move suggests Amman sees no immediate risk of continued missile activity, despite earlier Iranian projectiles and Israeli fighter activity passing through its territory.

Casualties in Israel

A woman was confirmed dead in Tel Aviv following a missile strike, and two more were killed in central Israel when a missile hit residential areas. A total of 19 people were wounded in that attack. Another seven were injured, including one moderately, in a second barrage.

UN Chief Calls for Calm

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged both Iran and Israel to halt their military actions and return to diplomacy, saying, “Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail.”

Tehran Airport Blaze

Iran’s Mehrabad International Airport reported a fire, with local media sharing footage of smoke and flames. The cause remains unclear.

Second Wave of Iranian Strikes

Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles early Saturday. Explosions and sirens were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with several missiles appearing to strike the ground. Israeli military confirmed the new assault and urged residents to seek shelter.

Iranian Air Defenses Active

Loud explosions and the firing of Iranian air defense systems were heard across central Tehran shortly after midnight, as Israeli attacks reportedly continued. Air raid sirens were also activated in the capital.