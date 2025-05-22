Ishraque’s supporters continue demo demanding resignation of Asif, Mahfuj | Miscellaneous News

The protesters are now chanting slogan — One point, one demand — Asif, step down; Mahfuz, step down.

Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Ishraque Hossain on Thursday afternoon continued their programme blocking Matsya Bhaban Crossing and Kakrail Mosque Road demanding resignation of local government, rural development and co-operatives affairs adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and information and broadcasting affairs adviser Md Mahfuj Alam alleging that the advisers had been working for a newly formed political party.

However, they expressed happiness as the High Court rejected the writ seeking cancellation of the Election Commission gazette appointing Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation on Thursday.

On his verified Facebook page Ishraque wrote on Thursday afternoon, ‘the protests will continue until we hear the news of the resignation of the two student representative advisers.'

Referring to his protesting supporters, he added, ‘We won’t leave the streets. Instead, we must expand the movement further.'

The High Court on Thursday cleared the way for Ishraque to take oath as the DSCC mayor, rejecting a writ petition that challenged the legality of his appointment.

A bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury delivered the verdict, summarily rejecting a public interest litigation petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and DSCC resident Mamunur Rashid.

Several hundred supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Ishraque Hossain continued their overnight sit-in protest on Thursday, blocking Kakrail Mosque Road near Jamuna Guest House, the official residence of chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

On Wednesday evening, Ishraque Hossain joined the protest at Kakrail Mosque Road and announced that the protest would continue until the demand was met.

The protests, begun on May 14, caused immense suffering to service seekers as the administrative activities of the DSCC remained stalled since May 15.

Services in all 10 zonal offices also remained stalled due to the protests.