Islamic extremism won’t return to Bangladesh, Yunus tells The Economist

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in an interview with British magazine The Economist dismissed any possibilities of Islamic extremism returning to Bangladesh following the student-led uprising.

‘These are very enthusiastic young people. They are very neutral about religion. They want to create a new Bangladesh,’ Yunus said.

Yunus also told The Economist that he was delighted over Bangladesh earning the title of The Economist’s Country of the Year.

‘We feel we have really made a big change because of the student uprising that took place. From then on, we are saying we are creating a new Bangladesh,’ Yunus said.

The interview dealt with a number of issues such as revolution turning bad and many, including America and India, seeing the risk of Islamic extremism coming back to Bangladesh.

‘I can assure you that’s not taking place at all,’ said Yunus.

‘Let’s pay attention to the young people, particularly the young girls. The young girls played a very important role in the Bangladesh uprising. Just like any other young person in the country, they were also the frontliners.’

Replying to another question what he planned to do after the national election, Yunus said, ‘I was actually taken away from my job. I was forced into this work [as the chief adviser]. I was doing my job and enjoying it. That is why I was in Paris… I was dragged out of Paris to do something else. So, I’ll be happy to go back to the work that I always did, and enjoyed [throughout my life]. And young people love it. So, I’ll go back to that team and that movement that I tried to generate around the world.’

Source: Newage