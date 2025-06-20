Israel and Iran exchange new strikes as US weighs military role, diplomatic efforts intensify | Miscellaneous News

Israel and Iran exchange new strikes as US weighs military role, diplomatic efforts intensify

A week into their escalating conflict, Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks Friday amid signs of renewed diplomacy and growing speculation over possible U.S. military involvement.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appeared en route to Geneva for talks with the EU’s foreign policy chief and diplomats from the UK, France, and Germany. Flight data from Van, Turkey, near the Iranian border, showed a plane bearing his usual call sign. While Iran has yet to confirm his trip, such announcements typically follow hours later.

Before his departure, Araghchi told Iranian state television that Tehran would not consider negotiations as long as Israeli attacks continued. He also accused the U.S. of actively supporting Israel, referencing Trump’s repeated use of “we” when discussing strikes on Iran.

Israel, for its part, said over 60 aircraft conducted overnight strikes on Iranian targets, including missile production sites and the headquarters of Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which the U.S. has linked to nuclear weapons research.

Airstrikes reportedly hit Iran’s Caspian Sea city of Rasht, while Israel warned civilians to evacuate nearby industrial zones. With internet access restricted across Iran, the extent of the damage remains unclear.

In southern Israel, missiles damaged a six-story residential building, injuring five people. This followed a strike on Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center a day earlier, which wounded at least 80.

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a direct threat to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring, “this man absolutely should not continue to exist.”

Since the war began on June 13, at least 657 people — including 263 civilians — have been killed in Iran, according to a U.S.-based Iranian rights group. Iran has launched more than 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, killing at least 24 people.

Source: UNB