Israel PM says strikes on Iran ‘very successful’ | Miscellaneous News

israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that a wave of Israeli strikes on Iran had been ‘very successful,’ warning they were only the opening salvos in a broader campaign against the Islamic republic.

‘We carried out a very successful opening strike, and with God’s help, we will achieve much more,’ Netanyahu said in a video statement.

‘We have hit the senior command, we have hit senior scientists who are promoting the development of atomic bombs, we have hit nuclear facilities,’ he said.

Iran state television said the Israeli strikes killed the Islamic republic’s highest-ranking military officer, armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri.

The strikes also killed Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday Netanyahu had stated that the campaign against Iran would continue for ‘many days’.

