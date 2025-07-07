Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen; rebels fire missile back | Miscellaneous News

The escalation follows an attack Sunday on the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea, which caught fire and took on water, eventually forcing its crew to abandon the vessel

Israel carried out airstrikes early Monday targeting ports and facilities held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, prompting the group to retaliate with missile fire aimed at Israel, officials said.

The Magic Seas, owned by Greek interests, was reportedly struck by bomb-laden drone boats after an initial assault involving small arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades. Although Houthi media reported on the incident, the rebels have yet to claim responsibility. Their confirmation of attacks often comes hours or days later.

A renewed Houthi campaign against shipping in the Red Sea could draw US and Western forces back into the conflict, especially after President Donald Trump launched a major airstrike campaign against the rebels earlier this year.

Israel strikes Houthi-held ports and seized ship

The Israeli military confirmed that it had struck ports under Houthi control, including Hodeida, Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Kanatib power plant.

“These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which is employed to carry out terrorist operations against the state of Israel and its allies,” the Israeli military said.

Israel also targeted the Galaxy Leader, a vehicle-carrying ship seized by the Houthis in November 2023 at the start of their Red Sea attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

“Houthi forces installed a radar system on the ship and have been using it to track vessels in the international maritime arena to facilitate further terrorist activities,” the Israeli military said.

The Galaxy Leader, which sails under a Bahamian flag, is linked to an Israeli billionaire. No Israelis were on board at the time of its seizure, and the ship was operated by Japanese firm NYK Line.

The Houthis acknowledged Israel's strikes but did not provide details on the damage. Rebel military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed that Houthi air defenses “effectively confronted” the Israeli attacks, though no evidence was provided.

Israel has launched multiple strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including a naval strike last month. While both Israel and the United States have targeted Houthi-controlled ports in the past — including a US strike in April that killed 74 people — Israel is now operating independently as the rebels continue to target Israel with missiles.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned of more strikes if Houthi attacks continue.

“What’s true for Iran is true for Yemen,” Katz said. “Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off. The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions.”

Houthis retaliate with missile strike on Israel

Following the Israeli strikes, the Houthis fired a missile at Israel. The Israeli military said it attempted to intercept the missile, but it appeared to make impact. No casualties or significant damage were immediately reported. Sirens were activated in the West Bank and along the Dead Sea.

Crew abandons stricken vessel after Houthi attack

The attack on the Magic Seas, which was en route to Egypt's Suez Canal, occurred about 100 kilometers southwest of Hodeida, a port city under Houthi control.

According to the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations center, an armed security team aboard the ship initially repelled gunfire and rocket-propelled grenade attacks. However, the vessel was later hit by additional projectiles.

Private maritime security firm Ambrey said eight skiffs attacked the vessel before bomb-laden drone boats struck it. Two drone boats reportedly hit the ship, while armed guards destroyed two others.

The Maritime Trade Operations center confirmed that the ship was taking on water and its crew abandoned it. They were rescued by a passing vessel.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet referred questions to Central Command, which acknowledged awareness of the incident but provided no further details.

Yemen's exiled government blamed the Houthis for the attack.

“The attack also proves once again that the Houthis are merely a front for an Iranian scheme using Yemen as a platform to undermine regional and global stability, at a time when Tehran continues to arm the militia and provide it with military technology, including missiles, aircraft, drones, and sea mines,” Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said on social media platform X.

The ship’s owners have not commented on the incident.

Houthi campaign linked to Israel-Hamas conflict

The Houthis have repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea in response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The group’s al-Masirah satellite channel acknowledged the latest ship attack but provided no further comment. Ambrey noted that the Magic Seas fits the Houthis’ typical target profile but did not elaborate.

Between November 2023 and January 2025, the Houthis have attacked over 100 merchant ships using missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors. Their campaign has severely disrupted Red Sea trade, through which $1 trillion in goods normally passes each year.

While Red Sea shipping has recently increased, the Houthis had paused maritime attacks until the US launched airstrikes against them in March. That campaign ended weeks later, though the Houthis have continued occasional missile attacks on Israel.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed to have launched another missile toward Israel, which the Israeli military said it successfully intercepted.

SOURCE : UNB