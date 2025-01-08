Iu to include july august uprising story in curriculum

Mentioning July-August uprising as a glorious chapter, the notification said this uprising was not only a fight for fulfilment of demands; rather it was a historical revolution to establish the rights of the people.

The authorities of Islamic University (IU), Kushtia today announced the inclusion of July-August uprising stories in academic curriculum.

A notification, signed by varsity’s acting registrar HM Ali Hasan said.

All departments of the university are instructed to take necessary steps to include the history of July –August revolution in the academic curriculum.

Source: BSS