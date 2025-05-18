Jagannath University's first-year classes to start June 22 | University News

He revealed this information to BSS on Saturday afternoon.

Jagannath University's (JnU) first-year (honours) classes for the 2024-25 academic year will begin on June 22, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Rezaul Karim.

The vice-chancellor said the academic council has decided that the first-year classes will start from June 22. Students will be soon informed about it through a notification.

“Our admission process is almost at the final stage, 95 percent of the students have already been admitted. The admission of the remaining seats will be completed soon.” he said.

“As we came out of the cluster system, our time has been reduced by six months. This is a big achievement for us. We have been able to do this difficult task with the concerted efforts of all the responsible people of the university.

Hopefully, we will get everything done in less time in the future,” he said.