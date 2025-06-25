Jamaat e islami regains party registration electoral symbol

The announcement was made by Jamaat Secretary General and former Member of Parliament, Professor Mia Golam Parwar, at a press briefing at the party's central office in capital's Moghbazar around 7:45 pm today.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has officially regained its party registration and electoral symbol, the 'scale', following a verdict by the court and a subsequent notification issued by the Election Commission.

"By the special grace of Almighty Allah, we have officially regained the symbol of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the 'scale', along with the registration through the court's verdict and today's notification from the Election Commission," said Professor Parwar.

Expressing his gratitude, he added, "For this, I am grateful to Allah Almighty. Alhamdulillah."

The restoration of Jamaat's registration marks a significant development in the country's political landscape, ahead of upcoming elections.

