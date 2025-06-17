Jamaat skips National Consensus Commission talks | Politics News

Nurul Haque Nur, President of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, said the absence was a symbolic gesture. “As far as we understand, Jamaat has symbolically boycotted today's meeting. There may be a number of issues on the commission’s agenda that Jamaat could not align with,” he said.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami skipped Tuesday’s session of the National Consensus Commission, leaving their designated seats between BNP and the Nationalist Citizens' Party (NCP) empty until the midday break.

When asked by reporters, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “The commission itself is in the best position to explain why Jamaat did not join today's discussion.”

Nurul Haque Nur, President of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, said the absence was a symbolic gesture. “As far as we understand, Jamaat has symbolically boycotted today's meeting. There may be a number of issues on the commission’s agenda that Jamaat could not align with,” he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Gazi Ataur Rahman, Joint Secretary General of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, remarked, “As a significant political force, Jamaat should have been present at today’s session.

On the commission’s agenda, Ataur Rahman added, “From an ideological standpoint, we have reached a consensus on most issues. However, we do not support the proposal to reserve 100 seats exclusively for women. We advocate for women’s empowerment, but not through any discriminatory measures.”

Several political groups believe that Jamaat's absence stems from policy disagreements with the commission, particularly regarding the proposed reservation of seats for women and other sensitive topics.

Source: UNB