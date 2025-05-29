Japan to recruit one lakh Bangladeshi workers in five years | interim government News

Japan to recruit one lakh Bangladeshi workers in five years

“This is going to be the most exciting day for me, the most inspiring day. This will open the door for Bangladeshis to not only work but to know Japan,” said the chief adviser.

Japanese authorities and businesses on Thursday announced plans to recruit at least 100,000 workers from Bangladesh in the next five years to meet the country's growing workers' shortage.

Speaking at a seminar titled, “Bangladesh Seminar on Human Resources”, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said that his interim governm would do everything in its capacity to create the job opportunities for Bangladeshis in Japan.

The chief adviser witnessed the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding – first between Bangladesh's Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) and Kaicom Dream Street (KDS), a Japan-Bangladesh joint venture, and second between Bangladesh's BMET and Japan’s National Business Support Combined Cooperatives (a business federation with over 65 receiving companies operating in Japan) and JBBRA (Japan Bangla Bridge Recruiting Agency) at the event organised in Toshi Kaikan conference hall.

“This gathering is about opening the door,” said Prof Yunus, noting that

Bangladesh is a country of 180 million people, and half of them are under 27.

“The government’s job is to open the door for them,” he said.

Mitsuru Matsushita, representative director of Supervising Organisation

Shizuoka Workplace Environment Improvement Cooperative said many Japanese companies are facing enquiries about Bangladeshis, and he believed this trend would continue.

“Bangladeshi talents hold great potential. It is our duty to nurture their talent,” he said.

Mikio Kesagayama, chairman of NBCC, recalled that about 14 years ago, Professor Yunus came to Japan and was telling stories about helping women through microcredit.

He said that in the first three decades of their business, they strived for a quality workforce.

“Our Federation looks to Bangladesh for young and capable labour. They can contribute to the development of both Bangladesh and Japan,” he said.

“In the coming five years we are prepared to welcome more than 100,000 Bangladeshi workers,” he said.

Sharing the future plan on the recruitment of Bangladeshis in the Japanese industries, Miki Watanabe, president of Watami Group, said a school they established in Bangladesh trains 1500 students every year, and they are now planning to raise the number to 3000.

With technical education in Bangladesh, they can enter the job market in Japan, he said.

Hiroaki Yagi, Japan International Trainee & Skilled Worker Cooperation Organisation (JITCO) chairman, shared the potential and challenges for Bangladeshis in the Japanese labour market.

He said the number of language teachers in Bangladesh is still short.

Niki Hirobumi, state minister of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan, said Japan is facing a declining population and thus will need the support of Bangladeshi workforce.

“This can be promising not only for Bangladesh but also for Japan,” he said.

In his welcome speech, Daud Ali, ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan, said by 2040, the Japanese labour shortage could reach 11 million, and Bangladesh could take this opportunity to send more skilled workers.

Some Japanese companies have already recruited Bangladeshi workers to address their labour shortages, and interest continues to grow,” said the Ambassador.

Representatives from several Japanese companies that have already hired Bangladeshi workers also spoke at the event. They praised the competence, sincerity, and professionalism of Bangladeshi employees.

The company officials expressed their eagerness to recruit more workers from Bangladesh and emphasised the importance of both governments taking the necessary steps to facilitate the process.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Lutfey Siddiqi, and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed were, among others, present at the programme

Prof Yunus arrived in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Wednesday on a 4-day visit to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia and to hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.