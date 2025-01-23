Jnu administration declares zero tolerance against ragging and bullying

The Vice-Chancellor further said, "Ragging and bullying must find no place on our campus. All students need to remain vigilant. Before the arrival of the 20th batch, we aim to completely eradicate ragging and bullying from Jagannath University. These issues have already tarnished the reputation of our institution."

The Jagannath University (JnU) announced a "zero tolerance" policy against ragging and bullying on campus.

The declaration was made by Vice-Chancellor Rezaul Karim during a seminar held today.

Speaking as the chief guest at the seminar titled "Raising Awareness: Combating Bullying and Ragging in University Campuses," held at the university's central auditorium, the Vice-Chancellor discussed the importance of prevention over remediation.

"We must focus more on preventing ragging and bullying rather than dealing with the consequences. If any special research project is proposed on this matter, it will be approved. Our goal is to create a tolerant, safe, and friendly campus where every student can thrive based on their talent and merit," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor further said, "Ragging and bullying must find no place on our campus. All students need to remain vigilant. Before the arrival of the 20th batch, we aim to completely eradicate ragging and bullying from Jagannath University. These issues have already tarnished the reputation of our institution."

Delivering the keynote speech, Muhammad Akramuzzaman, convener of the university's Bullying and Ragging Prevention Committee, said, "Bullying and ragging not only inflict physical and mental harm but also negatively impact the academic environment. We must find ways to address these issues and ensure they do not recur."

In his welcome speech, University Proctor Muhammad Tazammol Hoque highlighted the university's commitment to ensuring a safe campus.

The seminar was also attended by Sociology Department Chairman and Acting Controller of Examinations Professor Mostafa Hasan, Associate Professor Mostafiz Ahmed, Associate Professor Muhammad Asaduzzaman Sadi of the law department, and Associate Professor Md Aminul Islam of the sociology department.

The seminar, moderated by Director of the Student Welfare Department KAM Rifat Hossain, saw participation from class representatives (CR) of the 18th and 19th batches, along with other distinguished guests.

Source: The Daily Star