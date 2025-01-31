JnU admission tests begin for 2024-25 session | University News

For the E unit exam, the practical segment carries 48 marks, while the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) section is allocated 24 marks.

Jagannath University (JnU) today started its undergraduate admission tests for the 2024-25 academic session with the 'E' unit (Faculty of Fine Arts) exam.

The test began at 10:00am where a total of 1,375 candidates applied for the 'E' unit admission test.

For the E unit exam, the practical segment carries 48 marks, while the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) section is allocated 24 marks.

Speaking about the preparations, Md Aloptogin, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, said, "We are well-prepared to conduct the admission test smoothly."

Meanwhile, according to the university's admission committee, the schedule for other unit exams is as follows: D unit (Faculty of Social Sciences) – February 14, B unit (Faculty of Arts & Law) – February 15, and A unit (Faculty of Science & Life and Earth Sciences).

Source: The Daily Star