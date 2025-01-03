Jnu chhatra shibir gets new committee

The new president Asadul is a student of history department, academic session 2016-17 and secretary Riazul Islam is student of law department, academic session 2018-19, while the organisational secretary is a student of the same session from the Department of Land Management and Law.

The Jagannath University (JnU) unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir has announced its new committee for 2025. Mohammad Asadul Islam has been elected as the president while Riazul Islam and Mohammad Abdul Alim Arif have been elected as secretary and organisational Secretary, respectively.

The new president Asadul is a student of history department, academic session 2016-17 and secretary Riazul Islam is student of law department, academic session 2018-19, while the organisational secretary is a student of the same session from the Department of Land Management and Law.

The election was held today at 10:00am to elect the president. The secretary was nominated based on the suggestions of the members.

The newly elected secretary, Riazul Islam, stated, "The responsibility of the Islamic movement is a very difficult task. We will undoubtedly be held accountable for this responsibility before Allah. I seek the prayers of all our fellow workers so that Allah makes this difficult task easier for us and grants us the opportunity to serve the Islamic movement."

