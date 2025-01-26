Jnu student found dead in old dhaka hostel

Md Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sutrapur Police Station, said, "We found her body hanging in her hostel room around 4:30am. She lived alone in the room, while other students resided in neighbouring rooms. The body has been sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital for autopsy."

Police have recovered the body of a university student from a hostel in Katherpool, Old Dhaka, early today.

The deceased, Sabrina Rahman Shammi, 22, was a second-year student of sociology department at Jagannath University (JnU) from the 2021-22 academic session.

She was from Narayanpur village in Jashore's Chowgacha upazila.

Md Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sutrapur Police Station, said, "We found her body hanging in her hostel room around 4:30am. She lived alone in the room, while other students resided in neighbouring rooms. The body has been sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital for autopsy."

A handwritten note was recovered from the scene, which reportedly claimed that no one was responsible for her death.

"We are working to verify the authenticity of the note. The investigation is ongoing," the OC added.

JnU Proctor Md Tazammol Hoque visited Sutrapur Police Station after being informed about the incident around 5:00am.

"Police are thoroughly investigating to uncover the actual circumstances of her death and to ensure accountability if anyone is found to have been involved," he said.

The body will be handed over to Sabrina's family on completion of the autopsy.

Source: The Daily star